2BHK available for Rent at Dispur

A spacious 2 BHK independent house situated at Dispur Wireless,Guwahati is available for rent. The house is ideal for families having ample natural light, dedicated parking, 24×7 running water along with CCTV security.



Rent: ₹22,000/- (negotiable).



WhatsApp on 9910662217 for more details.





