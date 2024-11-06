2 BHK FLAT (2 years old) IN PRIME LOCATION FOR SALE

Location: Rukmini Gaon, Guwahati

Price: 65 Lakhs

Description: newly constructed 2 BHK flat (2nd floor) for sale in prime location. This stunning property boasts

* 2 BHK with ample storage

* Modular kitchen with granite countertops

* Exclusive 2 balconies fully grilled

* Walking distance from main road (GS Road)

* Storage cabinets in bed rooms.

* Fully secured with CCTV surveillance and 24/7 security

* Close proximity to Down Town Hospital.

Specification:

*Carpet area - 761 sq ft

* Floor No - 2

*Total floors - 3





Disclaimer:

