1BHK for Rent - Opp. SBI Beltola Branch with Car Parking & Lift Facility at Santee Tirtha Apartment, Beltola, Guwahati

Available for Rent: 1BHK at Santee Tirtha Apartments, 4th floor with lift, 710 sq ft.

The flat includes 1 balcony, 1 toilet, 1 car parking, AC provision, panoramic view.

Gated society with 24x7 security.

Location: Near HDFC & SBI Beltola Branch.

Rent ₹9,000/month + society fees (~₹1,300).

Available from 1st week of August.

Married couple preferred.

Contact: +91-8133910183





