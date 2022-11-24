UNDP Recruitment 2022: 2 vacancies for Program Analysts; Apply online

Guwahati, Nov 24: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Program Analysts-Gender Responsive Budgeting in New Delhi.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is a United Nations agency tasked with helping countries eliminate poverty and achieve sustainable economic growth and human development. Headquartered in New York City, it is the largest UN development aid agency,with offices in 170 countries.

Available Post: Program Analysts- Gender Responsive Budgeting

No. of posts: 2

Salary: As per UNDP Norms

Last date to apply: 5/ 12/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate must be Indian national.

• The candidate must hold Master's degree in Social Sciences/Economics/Social Work/Gender Studies/Public Administration/Policy or related fields.

• The candidate must have atleast 7 years of experience in programme management and implementation, research and trainings related to gender issues and women empowerment is required.

• The candidate having a minimum working experience of 2 years on Gender Responsive Budgeting directly with national/state governments will be given preference.

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to the official website of UNDP, www.undp.org.

• Step 2: Click on 'Careers' option from the 'Get Involved' section of the home page.

• Step 3: Click on the advertisement "Programme Analysts- Gender Responsive Budgeting (2 Positions) (Open to Indian Nationals Only)"

• Step 4: Click on Apply Now

• Step 5: Fill in your credentials and and click on 'Submit Application'