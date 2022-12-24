TISS Recruitment 2023: 2 vacancies for Comm. Associate, others; Apply now

Guwahati, Dec 23: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Communications Associate and Student Affairs Coordinator on contractual basis for CETE, TISS, Mumbai.

The Centre of Excellence in Teacher Education (CETE) is an Independent Centre at TISS Mumbai which was established in 2015 to engage with and promote innovation in the school curriculum, teacher education, and higher education curriculum and pedagogy.

Available Posts: Communications Associate and Student Affairs Coordinator

No. of posts: 2

Salary: Rs.40,000- Rs. 60,000/- per month

Last date to apply: 4/ 01/ 2023

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

a)Communications Associate

•The candidate should completed Post Graduation degree in Communications / Journalism/Mass Media or related field.

•The candidate should have minimum 5 years of relevant experience

OR

•The candidate must have completed Graduation in Communications / Journalism/Mass Media or related field with minimum 7 years of relevant experience.

b)Student Affairs Coordinator

•The candidate must have D.Ed/B.Ed/M.Ed/MA in Education/Master degree in any discipline with 3 years relevant experience

OR

•The candidate should completed graduation in any discipline with 5 years relevant experience

How to apply for the post?

•Step 1: Fill the application form here https://bit.ly/CETE-TISS-Application-NTS

•Step 2: Take a screenshot of the application form after submitting it and send it to [email protected]

•Step 3: Candidates are requested to write the position name in the subject line of email while sharing the abovementioned documents.