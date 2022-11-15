TISS Recruitment 2022: 3 vacancies for Programme Officer; Apply online

Guwahati, Nov 15: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Programme Officer- Operations on contractual basis.

TISS Mumbai is a multi-campus public research university in Mumbai, India. It is Asia's oldest institute for professional social work education and was founded in 1936 in then Bombay Presidency of British India as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. In 1944, the institute was officially renamed as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and in 1964, the Government of India declared TISS as deemed university under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956.

Available Post: Programme Officer- Operations

No. of posts: 3

Salary: Rs. 30,000/ month

Last date to apply: 24/ 11/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Application fees: Rs. 1000

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate should have Post Graduate Degree in any Discipline with 55% marks

• The candidate should have minimum 4 years of experience in Client Account Management (Operations Profile)

• The candidate should have knowledge of Ms excel, Ms power point presentation and Ms Office

• The candidate should posses good interpersonal and communication skills ✓

• The candidate should be efficient at Multi-tasking and handle several client accounts

For further information on eligibility criteria, visit the website tiss.edu.in

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to the official website tiss.edu.in

• Step 2: Scroll down the cursor to the bottom of the page and click on 'jobs' option.

• Step 3: Now, select on 'Project Position' and look for the advertisement inviting applicants for the post of Programme Officer- Operations on contractual basis.

• Step 4: Click on 'Apply now' link provided along with this Advertisement on the Institute website www.tiss.edu.

• Fill in your information and submit the form.

• Pay the application fee and print your form for future reference.