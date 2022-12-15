TISS Recruitment 2022: 3 vacancies for Program Ofc; Apply online

Guwahati, Dec 15: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of 'Programme Officer- Operations' on Contract Basis at TISS- School of Vocational Education, Mumbai.

TISS Mumbai is a multi-campus public research university in Mumbai, India. It is Asia's oldest institute for professional social work education and was founded in 1936 in then Bombay Presidency of British India as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. In 1944, the institute was officially renamed as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and in 1964, the Government of India declared TISS as deemed university under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956.

Available Post: Programme Officer-Operations

No. of posts: 3

Salary: Rs. 30,000/ month

Last date to apply: 30/ 12/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Application fees: Rs. 1000

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate should have Post-Graduation Degree in relevant field from a recognised Institute/University or equivalent.

• The candidate must have 5 years of working experience in relevant field.

• The candidate must have minimum 3 years of experience in Client Account Management (Operations Profile), that demonstrate abilities and competencies to handle the job.

• The candidate should have knowledge of Ms excel, Ms power point presentation and Ms Office

• The candidate should have good interpersonal and communication skills.

• The candidate must have ability to multi-task and handle several clients.

For further information on eligibility criteria, visit the website tiss.edu.in

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to www.tiss.edu/project-positions/

• Step 2: Click on 'Apply Now' given beside the advertisement "Call for Application for the 'Post of Programme Officer- Operations'(Three post) on Contact Basis at TISS- School of Vocational Education, Mumbai"

• Step 3: Fill in your information and submit the form.

• Step 4: Pay the application fee and print your form for future reference.