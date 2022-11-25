TISS Recruitment 2022: 1 vacancy for Programme Officer; Apply online

Guwahati, Nov 25: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Programme Officer on full time basis.



TISS Mumbai is a multi-campus public research university in Mumbai, India. It is Asia's oldest institute for professional social work education and was founded in 1936 in then Bombay Presidency of British India as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. In 1944, the institute was officially renamed as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and in 1964, the Government of India declared TISS as deemed university under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956.

Available Post: Programme Officer

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Rs. 40,000- Rs. 45,000/ month

Last date to apply: 3/ 12/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

The candidate should have completed masters degree in Counselling/Clinical Psychology

The candidate should have a minimum 2-3 years of experience working in the field in the capacity of a researcher/counsellor.

Candidates should have some experience in handling administrative tasks in non-profit organisations.

The candidate should have proficiency in English, Hindi and Marathi.

For further information on eligibility criteria, visit the website tiss.edu.in

How to apply for the post?

Step 1: Go to the official website tiss.edu.in

Step 2: Scroll down the cursor to the bottom of the page and click on 'jobs' option.

Step 3: Now, select on 'Project Position' and look for the advertisement inviting applicants for the post of Programme Officer (Full time)

Step 4: Click on the advertisement and view the requirements.

Step 5: Email your resume to [email protected] before 03/12/2022 with a subject line "Application for the post of Programme Officer - Mumbai".

Note: With reference to the earlier advt. no. Tiss-Sukoon/09-2022/01, this is to inform that the candidates who have already applied for this post their applications will be considered in the selection process.