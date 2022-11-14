TISS Recruitment 2022: 1 vacancy for Lead Executive; Apply online

Guwahati, Nov 14: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Lead Executive- Accounts & Finance on Contract Basis at TISS- School of Vocational Education, Mumbai.

TISS Mumbai is a multi-campus public research university in Mumbai, India. It is Asia's oldest institute for professional social work education and was founded in 1936 in then Bombay Presidency of British India as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. In 1944, the institute was officially renamed to Tata Institute of Social Sciences and in 1964, the Government of India declared TISS as deemed university under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956.

Available Post: Lead Executive- Accounts & Finance

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Rs. 30,000/ month

Last date to apply: 24/ 11/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Application fees: Rs. 1000

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate should hold a post graduate degree in Accounts & Finance, MBA in Finance and related disciplines.

• The candidate should have a minimum 4 years of experience in the field of accounts & finance.

• The candidate should not be a member of any political party.

• The candidate should have practical knowledge of working in Ms Office & Tally ERP 9 (mandatory)

For further information on eligibility criteria, visit the website tiss.edu.in

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to the official website tiss.edu.in

• Step 2: Scroll down the cursor to the bottom of the page and click on 'jobs' option.

• Step 3: Now, select on 'Project Position' and look for the advertisement inviting applicants for the post of Lead Executive- Accounts & Finance.

• Step 4: Click on 'Apply now' link provided along with this Advertisement on the Institute website www.tiss.edu.

• Fill in your information and submit the form.

• Pay the application fee and print your form for future reference.