TISS Recruitment 2022: 1 vacancy for Consultant; Apply online

Guwahati, Nov 29: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Consultant-IDS (Infrastructure Development and Support Division), on contractual basis.



TISS Mumbai is a multi-campus public research university in Mumbai, India. It is Asia's oldest institute for professional social work education and was founded in 1936 in then Bombay Presidency of British India as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. In 1944, the institute was officially renamed as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and in 1964, the Government of India declared TISS as deemed university under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956.

Available Post: Consultant-IDS

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Rs. 80,000/ month

Age limit: Below 65 years

Last date to apply: 9/ 12/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Application fees: Rs. 500

Eligibility criteria

The candidate should have First Class Bachelor's Degree in relevant field (Civil Engineer) from a recognised Institute/University or equivalent.

The candidate should be a retired Senior Engineer from Central Government Organisation/ University or Equivalent in State Government PWD services or similar organized services/Statutory or Autonomous organization/ University System or reputed private organizations with an annual turnover of Rs 200/- crores.

The candidate should be well versed with CPWD manual & Purchase rules of Electrical & Civil Items, AMC etc., as per Central Government rules.

The candidate should have knowledge of Ms excel, Ms power point presentation and Ms Office

The candidate should have good knowledge in all aspects of administration and experience in working in ERP environment.

For further information on eligibility criteria, visit the website tiss.edu.in

How to apply for the post?