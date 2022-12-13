TFRI Recruitment 2022: 16 vacancies for Group C posts; Apply Now

Guwahati, Dec 13: The Tropical Forest Research Institute Jambalpur has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for Group C posts, namely, Technical Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, Technician Plumber, Driver, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS).

TFRI is a Research institute situated in Jabalpur in the state of Madhya Pradesh. It works under the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

Available Post: Technical Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, Technician Plumber, Driver, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS).

No. of posts: 16 [Technical Assistant (06), Lower Division Clerk (07), Technician Plumber (01), Driver (01), MTS (01)]

Salary: Not mentioned

Last date to apply: 10/01/23

Age limit: Minimum 18 years and Maximum 30 years

Mode of application: Online

Application fee: Rs. 1100

Eligibility criteria

a) Technical Assistant:

• The candidates must have Bachelor degree in Science with Zoology/Botany/Biotechnology/Forestry/Agriculture (as a subject) from a recognized University.

b) Lower Division Clerk:

• The candidate must have passed 12th standard from a recognized Board/ Institute

• The candidate must have a typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi on manual typewriter

OR

• The candidate must have a typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer

c) Technician Plumber:

• The candidate must have passed 10th standard from a recognized Board/ Institute with ITI certificate in relevant trade

OR

The candidate must have completed certificate course on relevant field from a recognised Government Institute.

d) Driver:

• The candidate must have passed 10th standard from a recognized Board/ Institute

• The candidate must possess a valid driving license

• The candidate must have experience of driving a car for three years or more

e) MTS:

• The candidate must have passed 10th standard from a recognized Board/ Institute

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to the website https://tfri.icfre.org/

• Step 2: Select 'Direct Recruitment' from the Dropdown button of 'Recruitment'

• Step 3: Click on 'Apply Now' given alongside the advertisement that reads "Recruitment notification 2022 for different group 'C' posts at TFRI, Jabalpur".

• Step 4: A new window will open, Click on " Click Here to Apply"

• Step 5: Fill in your credentials

• Step 6: Submit the application form and pay the application fee

• Step 7: Print out the application form for future references