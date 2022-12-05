Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2022: 6 vacancies for Clerk, others

Guwahati, Dec 5: The Tata Memorial Centre has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to take part in the walk in interview for the post of Public Relations Officer, Technician (CSSD), Technician (OT/ICU), Clerk, and Technician (Pathology).



The Tata Memorial Centre is a comprehensive centre for cancer research and treatment. It is a landmark on the global health map where about 60 per cent of patients seeking primary care are treated free of charge.

Available Post: Public Relations Officer, Technician (CSSD), Technician (OT/ICU), Clerk, and Technician (Pathology).

No. of posts: 6 [Public Relations Officer-01, Technician (CSSD)-01, Technician (OT/ICU)-02, Clerk-01, and Technician (Pathology)-01]

Salary: Rs. 20,488- Rs 30,000/ per month

Walk in Interview Dates:

a) Public Relations Officer- 19/12/22

b) Technician (CSSD)- 20/12/22

c) Technician (OT/ICU)- 21/12/22

d) Clerk- 22/12/22

e) Technician (Pathology)- 23/12/22

Age limit: Maximum age of 40 years for Public Relations Officer and Maximum age of 27 years for Technician (CSSD), Technician (OT/ICU), Clerk, and Technician (Pathology).

Mode of application: Offline (Walk in interview), Online for outstation candidates.

Venue: Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre

Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital Campus

Umanagar, Muzaffarpur (Bihar)- 842004

Phone number: 9472377509

Eligibility criteria

Public Relations Officer

The candidate must be a graduate from any discipline with one year Diploma in Public Relation from Govt. recognized institution.

The candidate must have 8 years experience in public relations involving report writing, interaction with media, event management, liaison with agencies etc

Technician (CSSD)

The candidate must have passed 12th Standard in Science

The candidate should hold Diploma of one year/ six months in C.S.S.D. from a recognized institution.

The candidate should have one year of working experience in C.S.S.D. Dept. of a large hospital.

c)Technician (OT/ICU)-

The candidate must have passed 12th Standard in Science

The candidate should hold a Diploma of one year / 6 months in ICU/ OT/ Electronics from a recognized institution

The candidate should have 1 year of working experience in relevant field.

d)Clerk

The candidate must be a graduate from any discipline from Govt. recognized institution

The candidate should have good typing speed and computer knowledge.

e)Technician (Pathology)

The candidate must have passed 12th Standard in Science

The candidate should have done a certificate course of 6 months or 1- year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a reputed institute

The candidate should have one year of experience in relevant field.

How to apply for the post?

Interested and eligible candidates may attend Walk-In-Interview between 09:30 am to 11:30 am on the dates assigned for the posts. Candidates are required to carry Bio-Data, Recent Passport Size Photograph, Original documents of PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Experience Certificates, Education Certificates and One Set of Self-Attested Copies of All Certificates on given dates for attending Interview.

The Outstation candidates can attend the Interview Online. For the purpose, Candidates are requested to mention for which post they have applied in subject line of the mail and they will have to send their resume along with the supporting documents (Educational Certificates, Experience Certificates and copy of AADHAR & PAN card in a single PDF file on [email protected] on or before the following dates:

a) Public Relations Officer- 16/12/2022 up to 3:00 PM

b) Technician (CSSD)- 17/12/2022 up to 3:00 PM

c) Technician (OT/ICU)- 19/12/22 up to 3:00 PM

d) Technician (Pathology)- 20/12/22 up to 3:00 PM