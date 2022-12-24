Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2022: 360 vacancies for Clerk, others

Guwahati, Dec 24: The Tata Memorial Centre has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to take part in the walk in interview for the post of Lower Division Clerk, Attendant, Trade Helper, Nurse 'A', Nurse 'B' and Nurse 'C'.

The Tata Memorial Centre is a comprehensive centre for cancer research and treatment. It is a landmark on the global health map where about 60 per cent of patients seeking primary care are treated free of charge.

Available Post: Lower Division Clerk, Attendant, Trade Helper, Nurse 'A', Nurse 'B' and Nurse 'C'.

No. of posts: 360

Salary: Rs. 18,000- Rs 53,100/ per month

Last Date to apply: 10/01/2023

Age limit: Maximum age of 27 years for Lower Division Clerk, Maximum age of 25 years for Attendant, Maximum age of 25 years for Trade Helper, Maximum age of 30 years for Nurse 'A', Maximum age of 35 years for Nurse 'B', Maximum age of 40 years for Nurse 'C'

Mode of application: Online

Application fee: Rs. 300

Eligibility criteria

a)Lower Division Clerk:

•The candidate must be a graduate from any discipline

•He must have done MS-CIT or Computer Course of minimum 3 months duration in Microsoft Office. Candidates with Diploma or Degree in Computer or Information Technology are exempted from 3 months computer course.

•The candidate should have minimum 1 year clerical work experience

b)Attendant

•The candidate must have passed S.S.C or equivalent from recognized board

•The candidate should have minimum one year experience in Filing, Record Keeping, Dispatch Work, Operating Photocopy machine, helping in office work, Dusting and Cleaning etc.

c)Trade Helper

•The candidate must have passed S.S.C or equivalent from recognized board

•The candidate should have minimum one year experience in maintenance, cleaning and upkeep of equipments in Operation Theatre / ICU / Diagnostics Services / Laboratory / Engineering etc. Miscellaneous Office work etc.

d)Nurse 'A'

•The candidate must have done General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing with 01 year clinical experience in a 50 bedded hospital

OR

The candidate should have Basic or Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) with 01 year clinical experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital.

•If the candidate has clinical experience before post Basic B.Sc. then it shall also be considered.

•The candidate who have done Diploma in Nursing Oncology in TMC and served the entire bond period will be given relaxation in age by 5 years.

•The candidate should be eligible to register with Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council. Hepatitis Vaccination should be completed. General Nursing & Midwifery & Basic or Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) should be recognized by Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council.

e)Nurse 'B'

•The candidate must have done General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing with minimum 06 year clinical experience in a 100 bedded hospital

OR

The candidate should have Basic or Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) with minimum 06 year clinical experience in 100 bedded hospital.

•If the candidate has clinical experience before post Basic B.Sc. then it shall also be considered.

•The candidate should be eligible to register with Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council. Hepatitis Vaccination should be completed. General Nursing & Midwifery & Basic or Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) should be recognized by Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council.

f)Nurse 'C'

•The candidate must have done General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing with minimum 12 year clinical experience in a 100 bedded hospital

OR

The candidate should have Basic or Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) with minimum 12 year clinical experience in 100 bedded hospital.

•If the candidate has clinical experience before post Basic B.Sc. then it shall also be considered.

•The candidate should be eligible to register with Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council. Hepatitis Vaccination should be completed. General Nursing & Midwifery & Basic or Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) should be recognized by Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council.

How to apply for the post?

•Step 1: Go to the website https://tmc.gov.in/m_events/Events/JobVacancies

•Step 2: Click on the advertisement that reads "Full time positions available in Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Sangrur- Mullanpur, Punjab; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Vizag, Andhra Pradesh; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Muzaffarpur, Bihar; Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh"

•Step 3: Move below the advertisement and click on new registration link.

•Step 4: Register yourself. After successful registration, use your Application Number and Password.

•Step 5: Fill up your required credentials and submit

•Step 6: Take the print out of your application form for future references.