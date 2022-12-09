SSC Recruitment 2022: 4,500 vacancies for Clerk, others; Apply Online

Guwahati, Dec 9: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification invited eligible and interested candidates to apply for Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals and others.

SSC is an organisation under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts across various ministries and departments of the government of India and its subordinate offices.

Available Post: Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Data Entry Operator, Grade 'A'.

No. of posts: 4,500

Salary: As per SSC norms

Age limit: 18-27 years

Last date to apply: 4/1/2023

Application fees: Rs. 100

Mode of Application: Online

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate must be:

a) a citizen of India, or

b) a subject of Nepal, or

c) a subject of Bhutan, or

d) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar),Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India

• The candidates must have passed 12th standard or equivalent from a recognised Board/ Institute.

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to the official website www.ssc.nic.in

• Step 2: Click on 'New User? Register Now' and fill in your details to register yourself

• After you've received your User ID and password, go to 'Login' and use your registered User ID and password to login. You'll be redirected to a new page.

• Now, Click on 'Apply' option from the "Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022" box which can be found under the Latest Notification section of the official website.

• Fill in your credentials as required and submit the form

• After you've paid the application fee, you'll be able to print your application form