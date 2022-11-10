SSC Recruitment 2022: 24,369 vacancies for Constable; Apply online

Guwahati, Nov 10, 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification invited eligible and interested candidates to apply for the post of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and and Sepoy in NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau).

SSC is an organisation under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts across various ministries and departments of the government of India and its subordinate offices.

Available Post: Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and and Sepoy in NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau)

No. of posts: 24,369

Salary: As per SSC norms

Age limit: 18-23 years

Last date to apply: 30/11/2022

Application fees: Rs. 100

Mode of Application: Online

Eligibility criteria

• The candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University.

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to the official website www.ssc.nic.in

• Step 2: Click on 'New User? Register Now' and fill in your details to register yourself

• After you've received your User ID and password, go to 'Login' and use your given User ID and password to login. You'll be redirected to a new page.

• Now, Click on 'Apply' option in the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2022 which can be found under the Latest Notification section of the official website.

• Fill in your credentials as required and submit the form

• After you've paid the application fee, you'll be able to print your application form