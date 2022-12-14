SIDBI Recruitment 2022: 100 vacancies for Asst. Manager; Apply online

Guwahati, Dec 14: The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Manager.
SIDBI is the Principal Financial Institution set up under an Act of Parliament for promotion, financing, and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector in India.
Available Post: Assistant Manager Grade 'A' – General Stream
No. of posts: 100
Salary: as per SIDBI norms
Age limit: Minimum 21 years and maximum 28 years
Last date to apply: 03/ 01/ 2023
Application fee: Rs. 1,100
Mode of application: Online
Eligibility criteria
• The candidate must have Post-Graduation Degree in any discipline (Preferably from Commerce / Economics / Management subject) from an institute / University recognized by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Central Government
Or
The candidate should have CA / / CS / CWA / CFA / CMA or Ph.D. from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC
Or
The candidate must have Bachelors' Degree in Law / Bachelors' Degree in Engineering (Preferably Civil / Electrical / Mechanical)
Note: The Candidates appearing in the final year are also eligible to apply, provided they shall be required to submit the final marksheet and provisional / final degree certificate, in original at the time of interview.
How to apply for the post?
• Step 1: Go to https://www.sidbi.in/en/careers
• Step 2: Click on the advertisement that reads "SIDBI invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in Grade 'A'– General Stream – 2022"
• Step 3: Tap on "Click here to APPLY ONLINE"
• Step 4: Click on " Click here for New Registration"
• Step 5: Fill in your credentials and register yourself
• Step 6: Log in using your Registration Number and Password
• Step 7: Fill in your required details
• Step 8: Pay the fee and print your application form for future reference.
