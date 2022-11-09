SEBA Recruitment 2022: 3 vacancies for Program Asst. and more; Apply online

Guwahati, Nov 9: Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) released the official notification for the recruitment for the posts of 3 Junior Administrative Assistant cum Program Assistant.

SEBA is the state education regulatory board under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Education, Government of Assam for conducting examinations and providing assurance for the quality of education imparted in schools within the state of Assam, India that are affiliated to it.

Available Post: Junior Administrative Assistant cum Program Assistant (Contractual)

No. of posts: 3

Salary: Rs. 18,000

Age limit: Min. 21 years and max. 43 years

Last date to apply: 15/11/2022

Application fees: Rs. 250

Mode of Application: Online and offline

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be a graduate from any stream (Science, Arts or Commerce) with minimum 55% marks in 10th, 55% in 12th and 55% in graduation. At the same time, candidates having BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) and MCA (Master of Computer Applications) will get extra points.

For further information on eligibility, go to SEBA Recruitment Portal (sebaonline.info)





How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to SEBA Recruitment Portal (sebaonline.info)

• Step 2: Fill in your required credentials

• Step 3: Download your filled application form

• Step 4: Submit/send the application form to the below mentioned SEBA office in Guwahati by 25 November.

Address for mailing the application forms:

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA)

Railway Colony Rd, Railway Colony,

Bamunimaidan, Guwahati,

Assam, PIN - 781021