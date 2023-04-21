SBIHM - Your Pathway to a Successful Hotel Management Career

The Indian hospitality industry has seen a surge post-globalization leading to a growing demand for hotel management professionals in the country. This makes hotel management one of the top-rated career choices among Indians. With an increasing number of people dining out and the occupancy rate at hotels reaching nearly 67%, there has never been a better time to join this thriving sector. So why not start your journey at the Subhas Bose Institute of Hotel Management (SBIHM), the global reference in education, innovation, and consulting for the hospitality and service sectors?

SBIHM specializes in offering internationally recognized hotel and hospitality management degrees with a pure hospitality focus. Their futuristic infrastructure, new-age facilities, and strong industry partnerships make them the ideal destination for aspiring hotel management professionals. With their campus situated in close proximity to some of the world's best hotels, you'll be at the heart of hospitality when you choose SBIHM.

Learn from the Best: SBIHM’s Renowned Faculty

SBIHM's highly recognized faculty members, coming from all parts of the world, bring an ocean of experience and expertise to their classrooms. Under their able guidance, you'll not only form a solid theoretical base but also get exposed to the latest industry trends. so that you're fully prepared to excel in your professional journey.

Experience Excellence: World-Class Infrastructure and Facilities

SBIHM’s modern facilities, including a well-equipped library, air-conditioned classrooms, and a fully functional kitchen, provide an unparalleled learning experience. SBIHM believes in a hands-on approach, allowing you to gain practical experience and master the skills you need to thrive in the hotel management industry.

Your Success is SBIHM’s Priority: Outstanding Placement Opportunities

With an exceptional placement record, SBIHM has a proven track record of launching successful careers in the hotel management industry. The institute’s dedicated placement cell offers placement assistance and career counseling, ensuring that you're well-positioned to secure a rewarding job in the field. Their strong relationships with top hotel chains and industry leaders provide their students with ample opportunities to land their dream job.

A Message from SBIHM’s Director

According to the director of SBIHM, the institute, since its inception, has been committed to providing high-quality education and fostering meaningful relationships with industry leaders. Their innovative approach to teaching and learning ensures that all SBIHM students are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the rapidly evolving global landscape. He welcomes you to join a strong community of future leaders and embark on a journey toward success at the Subhas Bose Institute of Hotel Management.

With countless SBIHM graduates already making their mark in leadership roles at both national and international levels, it's clear that the institution is the ideal choice for those looking to pursue a successful career in hotel management. So, choose SBIHM for an exceptional learning experience that will prepare you to excel in the hotel and hospitality industry. Your journey toward a bright and prosperous future starts here!



For more details, please visit SBIHM’s official website.