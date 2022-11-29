SAIL Recruitment 2022: 5 vacancies for Trainee; Apply online.

Guwahati, Nov 29: The Steel Authority Of India Limited (SAIL) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts of 5 Management Trainee (Technical) in E1 grade in Ceramics Engineering discipline for its Plant/Units and Mines across India.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is a central public sector undertaking based in New Delhi, India. It is under the ownership of Ministry of Steel, Government of India. SAIL operates and owns five integrated steel plants at Bhilai, Rourkela, Durgapur, Bokaro and Burnpur (Asansol) and three special steel plants at Salem, Durgapur and Bhadravathi. It also owns a Ferro Alloy plant at Chandrapur.

Available Post: Management Trainee

No. of posts: 5

Salary: As per SAIL Norms

Last date to apply: 18/ 12/ 2022

Age limit: Maximum 28 years

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate must be an Indian national.

• The candidate must hold a degree in Engineering with 65 % marks in the Engineering discipline of Ceramics from Universities/Institutions recognised/accredited by councils/bodies like UGC/AICTE etc. set up by Central/State Government for the purpose.

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to www.sail.co.in

• Step 2: Click on the 'Careers' option from the top section of the homepage.

• Step 3: Click on the advertisement "SAIL-Recruitment of 05 MT (Tech-Ceramic) in SAIL-PER.REC.C.-96 (MTT-Cera.)- Detailed Advt (English)"

Or

Click on the advertisement "SAIL-Recruitment of 05 MT (Tech-Ceramic) in SAIL-PER.REC.C.-96 (MTT-Cera.)- Detailed Advt (Hindi)"

• Step 4: Go to section that reads "How to Apply for SAIL MTT" and read the instructions.

• Step 5: Go to the careers section on www.sail.co.in and click on 'Login' option.

• Step 6: Click on 'New User' to create your unique ID

• Step 7: After you have created your account proceed with 'Registered User' option from Login page.

• Step 8: Fill in the required details and pay the application fees.

• Step 9: Submit the application and take the print out of the Provisional Registration Slip.