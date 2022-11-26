SAI Recruitment 2022: 3 vacancies for Nursing Assistant; Apply online.

Guwahati, Nov 26: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Nursing Assistant in Kolkata.

SAI is the apex national sports body of India, established in 1982 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of Government of India for the development of sports in India.

Available Post: Nursing Assistant

No. of posts: 3

Salary: Rs. 25,000/ per month

Last date to apply: 11/ 12/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate must have completed matriculation or equivalent from recognised University/board

• The candidate must have certificate in General Nursing and Mid Wifery from a recognised Institution or equivalent qualification for male nurses.

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to the official website sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in

• Step 2: Click on 'Jobs' from 'Latest Updates'.

• Step 3: Click on the advertisement "SAI Invites online application for Nursing Assistant on contract basis."

• Step 4: Read the instructions and fill up the application form.

• Step 5: Mail the duly filled application form alongwith other required documents to [email protected]