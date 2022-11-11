Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: 11 vacancies for Marketing Executives; Apply online

Guwahati, Nov 11, 2022: Prasar Bharati has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for post of Marketing Executive and Marketing Executive Grade I.

Prasar Bharati is India's state-owned public broadcaster, headquartered in New Delhi. It is a statutory autonomous body set up by an Act of Parliament and comprises the Doordarshan Television Network and Akashvani All India Radio, which were earlier media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Available Post: Marketing Executive (contractual)

No. of posts: 11

Salary: Rs. 35,000- 42,000/ month

Age limit: below 35 years

Last date to apply: 23/11/2022

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate must have completed MBA or PG Diploma (Marketing) from recognised management institute/ University.

• Candidate must have 1-4 years of experience in direct selling with electronic media organisation

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to the website prasarbharati.gov.in

• Step 2: Select 'Talent' option.

• Step 3: Click on 'Vacancies' option

• Step 4: Tap on the job notification to open it

• Step 5: Go to the bottom of the notification and look for the website link http://applications.prasarbharati.org/

• Step 6: Go to the website and register yourself.

• Step 7: Use your mobile number and password to login

• Step 8: Go to the notification and click on apply

• Step 9: Fill in your required credentials and submit it

• Step 10: Print your application form