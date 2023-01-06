NIT Trichy Recruitment 2023: 1 vacancy for JRF; Apply online

Guwahati, Jan 6: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Trichy has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for a temporary post of Junior Research Fellow for the Ministry of Education approved Swachhta Action Plan (SAP phase II) research project entitled “Development of an open-source decision support tool for refurbishment of End of life (EOL) personal computers/laptops with a focus on higher education institutions”.

NIT Trichy is a public technical university established by the Government of India located in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. NIT Trichy is one of the 31 NITs of India and was established in 1964 as a Regional Engineering College in Tiruchirapalli.

Available Post: Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Rs. 35,000/ per month

Last date to apply: 20/ 01/ 2023

Mode of application: Offline

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate must hold M.E/ M.Tech (Industrial Engineering/Production and Industrial Engineering/Industrial Engineering and Management) with B.E./B.Tech. (Mechanical Engineering /Production Engineering /Industrial Engineering/any relevant branch of engineering)

How to apply for the post?

• Go to www.nitt.edu

• Click on the advertisement that reads “Inviting applications for Junior Research Fellow in Department of Production Engineering, Last date extended to January 20, 2023” from ‘Notices/Downloads’

• Fill up the application form as suggested in the advertisement

• Send the filled-up application form along with C.V. and other relevant documents including research experience, industrial field and others. E. Enclose attested copies of degree certificate and experience certificate to the Principal investigator, Dr.S.PrasannaVenkatesan, Associate Professor, Department of Production Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli15, Tamil Nadu through Registered Post.