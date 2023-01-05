NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023: 1 vacancy for Research OFC; Apply online

Guwahati, Jan 5: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the a temporary post of Research Officer for the National Commission of Women Sponsored Research Study in the Department of Management Studies, NIT Silchar.

NIT Silchar is a public technical university established by the Government of India,located in Silchar city in the state of Assam in India. NIT Silchar or NITS is one of the 31 NITs of India and was established in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Silchar. In 2002, it was upgraded to the status of National Institute of Technology and was declared as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007.

Available Post: Research Officer

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Rs. 16,000/ per month

Age limit: 30 years

Last date to apply: 16/ 01/ 2023

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate must hold Master Degree in Social Science Disciplines or 5 Years Bachelor Degree in Law. Language Proficiency in English, Hindi and Bengali

How to apply for the post?

• Go to www.nits.ac.in/recruitment.php

• Click on the advertisement “Applications are invited from Indian citizens for a temporary post of Research Officer for the National Commission of Women Sponsored Research Study in the Department of Management Studies, NIT Silchar.”

• Check the second and third page of the advertisement.

• Fill up the application form as suggested in the advertisement

• Send the signed scanned copy of filled-up application form along with C.V. and other relevant documents to Dr.Tanaya Nayak, Principal Investigator, Department of Management Studies, NIT Silchar through the email: [email protected] with subject line “Application for the post of Research Officer for NCW project”.