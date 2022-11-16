NIT Silchar Recruitment 2022: 1 vacancy for JRF; Apply online

Guwahati, Nov 16: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of JRF for the DST sponsored SERB POWER Grant project.

NIT Silchar is a public technical university established by the Government of India,located in Silchar city in the state of Assam in India. NIT Silchar or NITS is one of the 31 NITs of India and was established in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Silchar. In 2002, it was upgraded to the status of National Institute of Technology and was declared as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007.

Available Post: JRF

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Rs. 31,000/ per month

Age limit: Min. As per NIT norms

Last date to apply: 10/ 12/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate must hold Masters in Engineering/M. Tech or equivalent degree in Instrumentation Engineering/Electrical Engineering/Technology streams(Control/Mechatronics/Robotics) (GATE/NET qualified) with first class in B.E/B.Tech.&/or M.E./M.Tech.

How to apply for the post?

• Go to www.nits.ac.in/recruitment.php

• Click on the advertisement "Applications are invited from Indian citizens for Junior Research Fellow in the Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, NIT Silchar"

• Click on 'For Non-Teaching Staffs'

• Check the second and third page of the advertisement.

• Fill up the application form as suggested in the advertisement.

• Submit the signed scanned copy of the filled-in application form along with CV, all the marksheets and certificates and one small write-up (50-100words) on how the candidate fits into the project, and all other relevant documents to the P.I. through email at [email protected] with subject line "Application for the post of JRF under SERB-DST project SPG/2021/1004750". Call letter for shortlisted candidates will be sent through email.