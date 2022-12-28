NIT Sikkim Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for Faculty; Apply online

Guwahati, Dec 28: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for Temporary Faculty Positions in Electronics and Communication Engineering ; Computer Science and Engineering; Electrical and Electronics Engineering ;Civil Engineering; Mechanical Engineering; Chemistry ;Humanities and Social Science (only English and Economics); and Mathematics.

NIT Sikkim is a public technical university established by the Government of India, located near the city of Ravangla in Sikkim, India. NIT Sikkim is one of the 31 NITs of India and was established in 2010.

Available Post: Faculty Positions in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemistry; Humanities and Social Science (only English and Economics), and Mathematics.

No. of posts: Not specified

Salary: Not specified

Age limit: Min. As per NIT norms

Last date to apply: 31/ 12/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

a)Engineering Departments

•The candidate should have completed Class X, Class XII, B.Tech. and M.Tech. with first division. In addition, the candidates should also have Ph.D. in relevant disciplines or have submitted the Ph.D. thesis for award. Candidates with B.Tech. and MTech. degree may also apply; however, candidates with PhD will be given preference.

b)Basic Science

•The candidate should have good academic record and PhD degree in relevant discipline.

•The candidate with teaching experience in CFTI's and Central Universities will be preferred

How to apply for the post?

•Fill your application form using the link https://forms.gle/H54jR5J8QFjVtzsx5

Note: The Institute is currently operating from a temporary campus at Ravangla, situated at an altitude of 2100 meters. The terrain is hilly and the weather remains cold and wet throughout the year. Moreover, there is very limited infrastructure within the present campus. Accommodation may not be provided to selected candidates.