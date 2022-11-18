NIT Recruitment 2022: 2 vacancies for Ad-hoc faculty; Apply online.

Guwahati, Nov 18: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of ad-hoc faculty positions.
NIT Meghalaya is a public technical university established by the Government of India. NIT Meghalaya is one of the 31 NITs of India and was established under the NIT Act 2007 (Amended 2012) of the Parliament of India as Institutes of National Importance with full funding support from the Ministry of Education (Shiksha Mantralaya), Government of India.
Available Post: Ad-hoc faculty
No. of posts: 2
Salary: Rs. 55,000- Rs. 65,000/ per month
Last date to apply: 5/ 12/ 2022
Mode of application: Online
Eligibility criteria
- The candidate should have PhD (completed or thesis submitted) in Computer Science and Engineering.
How to apply for the post?
- Step 1: Go to the official website of NIT Meghalaya, www.nitm.ac.in
- Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab present on the left side of the homepage
- Step 3: Click on the advertisement "Advertisement for Two (2) Ad-hoc Faculty Positions in CS Department at NIT Meghalaya."
- Step 4: Move to the bottom of the advertisement and click on "Application Form".
- Step 5: Download the application form and fill in your credentials. The filled application form has to be submitted in soft copy along with the scanned copies of original documents mentioned in the application form, published paper (if any), etc. for verification.
- Step 6: The filled application form should be sent to email id: [email protected]. The subject of the email should be "Ad-hoc Faculty Post_candidate name_CS_2023".
Guwahati, Nov 18: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of ad-hoc faculty positions.
NIT Meghalaya is a public technical university established by the Government of India. NIT Meghalaya is one of the 31 NITs of India and was established under the NIT Act 2007 (Amended 2012) of the Parliament of India as Institutes of National Importance with full funding support from the Ministry of Education (Shiksha Mantralaya), Government of India.
Available Post: Ad-hoc faculty
No. of posts: 2
Salary: Rs. 55,000- Rs. 65,000/ per month
Last date to apply: 5/ 12/ 2022
Mode of application: Online
Eligibility criteria
- The candidate should have PhD (completed or thesis submitted) in Computer Science and Engineering.
How to apply for the post?
- Step 1: Go to the official website of NIT Meghalaya, www.nitm.ac.in
- Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab present on the left side of the homepage
- Step 3: Click on the advertisement "Advertisement for Two (2) Ad-hoc Faculty Positions in CS Department at NIT Meghalaya."
- Step 4: Move to the bottom of the advertisement and click on "Application Form".
- Step 5: Download the application form and fill in your credentials. The filled application form has to be submitted in soft copy along with the scanned copies of original documents mentioned in the application form, published paper (if any), etc. for verification.
- Step 6: The filled application form should be sent to email id: [email protected]. The subject of the email should be "Ad-hoc Faculty Post_candidate name_CS_2023".