NIT Recruitment 2022: 2 vacancies for Ad-hoc faculty; Apply online.

Guwahati, Nov 18: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of ad-hoc faculty positions.



NIT Meghalaya is a public technical university established by the Government of India. NIT Meghalaya is one of the 31 NITs of India and was established under the NIT Act 2007 (Amended 2012) of the Parliament of India as Institutes of National Importance with full funding support from the Ministry of Education (Shiksha Mantralaya), Government of India.

Available Post: Ad-hoc faculty

No. of posts: 2

Salary: Rs. 55,000- Rs. 65,000/ per month

Last date to apply: 5/ 12/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

The candidate should have PhD (completed or thesis submitted) in Computer Science and Engineering.

How to apply for the post?