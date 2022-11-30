NIT Recruitment 2022: 143 vacancies for Asst. Prof, others; Apply now

Guwahati, Nov 30: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for faculty positions at the level of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Professor across various departments of the Institute.



NIT Rourkela is a public technical university established by the Government of India. NIT Rourkela is one of the 31 NITs of India and was established under the NIT Act 2007 (Amended 2012) of the Parliament of India as Institutes of National Importance with full funding support from the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Available Post: Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Professor

No. of posts: 143 (53 for Assistant Professor Grade II, 59 for Assistant Professor Grade II, 11 for Assistant Professor Grade I, 17 for Associate Professor, 3 for Professor)

Salary: As per NIT norms

Last date to apply: 30/12/2022

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications, experience, and other criteria shall be as per Schedule 'E' of NIT Statute, published in the Gazette of India on 24th July, 2017, and subsequent clarifications received from Ministry of Education erstwhile Ministry of HRD, Government of India. A copy of the Gazette notification is available at https://nitrkl.ac.in/docs/Career/MRR.pdf

How to apply for the post?