NIPER Recruitment 2022: 6 vacancies for Lab Asst,others; apply online

Guwahati, Nov 10: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati released notification announcing the vacancy for the post of Project Associate, Laboratory Assistant, Research Associate and Junior Research Fellow.

NIPERs are a group of national level institutes of pharmaceutical sciences in India. The Government of India has declared the NIPERs as Institutes of National Importance. They operate as autonomous bodies under the aegis of Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Available Posts: Project Associate, Laboratory Assistant, Research Associate and Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts: 6

Salary: As per NIPER norms

Age limit: 35 years (Project Associate-I), 50 years (Laboratory Assistant), 35 years (Research Associate- III) and 28 years (Junior Research Fellow)

Last date to apply: 22/11/2022

Mode of Application: Online

Eligibility criteria

a) Project Associate-I:

i) Master's Degree in Chemistry, Biotechnology, Physics, Nanotechnology, or B.Tech in Biomedical Engineering, Electronics, Mechanical, Material Science and Chemical Engineering.

b) Laboratory Assistant:

i) The candidate must have a bachelor's degree (B.Sc./B.Pharm.) in Science from a Govt. recognized/ accredited University/ Institute with a minimum of 55% marks.

Or

3-year Diploma in Engineering and Technology from a Govt. recognized/ accredited University/ Institute with a minimum of 55% marks.

ii) Candidates must have at least one subject of Chemistry in their coursework

c) Research Associate-III Salary:

i) The candidate must have Ph. D in Medicinal Chemistry or Pharmaceutical Chemistry or Equivalent

Or

3 years of research, teaching experience after post-graduation in M.Sc. /M.Pharm. in Medicinal Chemistry or Pharmaceutical Chemistry with minimum 60% marks and at least one research publication in SCI indexed Journal.

d) Junior Research Fellow – 1:

i) The candidate must have postgraduate degree (M.S./M.Pharm./M.Sc.) in Medicinal Chemistry or in Pharmaceutical Chemistry or Equivalent with minimum 60% marks from a PCI, AICTE, UGC, or NACC recognized/accredited University/Institute. GPAT/GATE/CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any central Govt. department is essential for candidates with a Master's degree.

e) Junior Research Fellow- 2

i) The candidate must hold postgraduate degree (M.S./M.Pharm./M.Sc.) in Medicinal Chemistry

Or

Pharmacoinformatics with minimum 60% marks from a PCI, AICTE, UGC, or NACC recognized/accredited University/Institute. GPAT/GATE/CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any central Govt. department is essential for candidates with a Master's degree.

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to the official website of NIPER Guwahati www.niperguwahati.ac.in

• Step 2: Click on the 'Recruitment' option from the top section of the website

• Step 3: Click on 'Project Position' option.

• Step 3: Click on 'Online applications are invited for the following project positions.

⇨Project Associate – I (GAP-151)

⇨Laboratory Assistant (GAP-152)

⇨Research Associate – III (GAP-135)

⇨Junior Research Fellow-1 (GAP-135)

⇨Junior Research Fellow-2 (GAP-135)

• Choose ' Click here to View the Advertisement' to check eligibility criteria or directly click on ' Apply Now' to apply for the post

• Now, go to ' Sign Up Here' to create your account

• Fill in your details to create an account

• After you have created your account, Log in with your username and password

• Fill in your required credentials and submit the form

• Print your application form.