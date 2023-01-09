NFDC Recruitment 2023: 2 vacancies for Manager, others; Apply online

Guwahati, Jan 9: National Film Development Corporation Ltd (NFDC) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the contractual post of Head- Digital Marketing and Manager - Digital Marketing.

Available Post: Head- Digital Marketing and Manager - Digital Marketing.

No. of posts: 2

Salary: Rs. 1,00,000-Rs. 1,25,000/ month

Job Location: Delhi

Last date to apply: 20/ 01/ 2023

Age limit: Below 40 (Manager - Digital Marketing ) and Below 45 years (Head- Digital Marketing)

Mode of application: Offline

Eligibility criteria

a) Head- Digital Marketing

• The candidate must have Post Graduate degree or MBA or equivalent in marketing or other relevant field.

• The candidate must have working experience of 6 years in handling Social Media, Digital Marketing & PR.

• The candidate must be well versed with UI/UX/Website development /App development. Used advertisement platform for marketing. In depth knowledge in Programming / Advertisement/DSP/SSP/Programmatic Ads.

b) Manager - Digital Marketing

• The candidate must have Post Graduate degree or MBA or equivalent in marketing or other relevant field.

• The candidate must have working experience of 4 years in handling Social Media, Digital Marketing & PR.

• The candidate must be well versed with Website development/AP development/Optimisation of Ad campaigns

How to apply for the post?

• The candidates have to send their application form in the prescribed proforma (attached) along with photograph and self-attested copies of the documents viz. (a) Matriculation/secondary Certificate as proof of date of birth (b) Complete set of mark sheets/degree certificates in support of qualification (c) Proof of complete experience along with pay scales for each position held (d) Caste certificate in format prescribed by the Government of India (if applicable) (e) Disability certificate issued by Competent Authority (if applicable) and (f) Pay-in-slip (if applicable) to the address General Manager (P&A), National Film Development Corporation Ltd., Discovery of India Building, 6 th Floor, Nehru Centre, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai – 400 018.