NCL Recruitment 2022:2 vacancies for Project Associate; Apply online

Guwahati, Dec 1: National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) Pune has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Project Associate-I on temporary basis.



The National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) is an Indian government run laboratory based in Pune, in the Indian state of Maharashtra. Available Post: Project Associate-I No. of posts: 2 Salary: Rs. 25,000- Rs. 31,000/ per month Age Limit: Maximum 35 years Last date to apply: 14/ 12/ 2022 Mode of application: Online Eligibility criteria The candidate should completed Post Graduation in Physical Chemistry/Inorganic Chemistry/Physics from recognized University or equivalent. For further details on eligibility criteria visit jobs.ncl.res.in How to apply for the post? Step 1: Go to the website jobs.ncl.res.in

Step 2: Click on the advertisement link "Filling Up Of Positions For Engagement As Project Associate-I"

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully.

Step 4: Go back to the page of the advertisement "Filling Up Of Positions For Engagement As Project Associate-I" and click on 'Apply 'given alongside the advertisement.

Step 5: Register yourself first.

Step 6: After successful registration, use your Email ID, Password and Date of Birth to Login.

Step 7: Fill in your credentials and submit the necessary documents.

Step 8: Take a print out of the application form for future references.