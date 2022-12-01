84 years of service to the nation
NCL Recruitment 2022:2 vacancies for Project Associate; Apply online

By The Assam Tribune

Guwahati, Dec 1: National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) Pune has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Project Associate-I on temporary basis.

The National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) is an Indian government run laboratory based in Pune, in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

Available Post: Project Associate-I

No. of posts: 2

Salary: Rs. 25,000- Rs. 31,000/ per month

Age Limit: Maximum 35 years

Last date to apply: 14/ 12/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

  • The candidate should completed Post Graduation in Physical Chemistry/Inorganic Chemistry/Physics from recognized University or equivalent.

For further details on eligibility criteria visit jobs.ncl.res.in

How to apply for the post?

  • Step 1: Go to the website jobs.ncl.res.in
  • Step 2: Click on the advertisement link "Filling Up Of Positions For Engagement As Project Associate-I"
  • Step 3: Read the instructions carefully.
  • Step 4: Go back to the page of the advertisement "Filling Up Of Positions For Engagement As Project Associate-I" and click on 'Apply 'given alongside the advertisement.
  • Step 5: Register yourself first.
  • Step 6: After successful registration, use your Email ID, Password and Date of Birth to Login.
  • Step 7: Fill in your credentials and submit the necessary documents.
  • Step 8: Take a print out of the application form for future references.

The Assam Tribune


