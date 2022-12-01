KVS Recruitment 2022: 13404 vacancies for TGT, PGT & PRT; Apply online

Guwahati, Dec 1: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate (PGT), PRT (Primary Teacher), Principal, Finance Officer, Hindi Translator, Librarian, Junior Secretariat Assistant and others in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country.



KVS is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Available Post: TGT, PGT, PRT, Principal, Vice Principal, Music Teacher, Librarian, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Finance Officer, Hindi Translator, Stenographer Grade-II , Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC), Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Commissioner. No. of posts: 13404 Salary: As per KVS norms Last date to apply: 26/ 12/ 2022 Application fee: Rs. 1000 Mode of application: Online Eligibility criteria The candidate should visit the website kvsangathan.nic.in and go to the 'Announcement' section and check for employment notice. How to apply for the post? Step 1: Go to the official website of KVS, kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Application in KVS posts.

Step 3: Register yourself first.

Step 4: Now, click on 'continue'.

Step 5: Login using your User ID and Password.

Step 6: Fill in your credentials and submit the application

Step 7: Take a print out of the application form for future references. Note: The candidates can apply for KVS vacancies from 5th December,2022.