JNU Recruitment 2022: 89 vacancies for Professor; Apply online.

Guwahati, Nov 29: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Professor across 88 Centres/Schools of the University.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is a public major research university located in New Delhi, India. It was established in 1969 and named after Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. The university is known for leading faculties and research emphasis on social sciences and applied sciences.

Available Post: Professor

No. of posts: 88

Salary: As per JNU Norms

Last date to apply: 5/ 12/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

a) Criteria 1:

• The candidate must have a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work.

• The candidate must have a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria of UGC Regulations, 2018.

• The candidate must have minimum ten years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor, and/or research experience at equivalent level at the University/National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

OR

b) Criteria 2:

• The candidate must have a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in A above)/industry, who has made significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, supported by documentary evidence provided he/she has ten years' experience.

• The candidate must hold Master's degree in Social Sciences/Economics/Social Work/Gender Studies/Public Administration/Policy or related fields.

For further information on eligibility criteria visit the website jnu.ac.in



How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to the website jnu.ac.in/Career/

• Step 2: Click on 'Teaching' option

• Step 3: Click on the advertisement "Applications for Advt. No. RC/66/2022 Professors (Re-Advertisement) posts in various Schools/Centres"

• Step 4: Go through the advertisement and prepare the necessary documents.

• Step 5: Go back to the website jnu.ac.in/Career/

• Step 6: Click on 'Teaching' option

• Step 7: Click on 'Apply Online' option below the advertisement "Applications for Advt. No. RC/66/2022 Professors (Re-Advertisement) posts in various Schools/Centres"

• Step 8: Click on Register and fill in your credentials.

• Step 9: Once you are registered, use your registered email-id and password to sign in and submit your essential documents.