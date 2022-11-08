IPPB Recruitment 2022: 41 vacancies for Manager, others; Apply online

In its latest announcement, India Post Payments Bank (IPBB) released the official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Manager, Manager, Senior Manager and Chief Manager

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is a division of India Post which is under the ownership of the Department of Post, a department under Ministry of Communications of the Government of India.

Available Posts: Assistant Manager, Manager, Senior Manager and Chief Manager

No. of posts: 41

Salary: As per IPPB Norms

Age: 20-45 years

Last date to apply: 18/11/2022

Application fees: Rs. 750

Eligibility criteria

• Assistant Manager (IT): Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Computer Science/Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology or Computer Science / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science /Msc in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA.

• Manager (IT): Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Computer Science/Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology or Computer Science / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science /Msc in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA.

• Senior Manager (IT): Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Computer Science/Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology or Computer Science / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science /Msc in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA.

• Chief Manager (IT): Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Computer Science/Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology or Computer Science / Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science /Msc in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA.



How to apply for the post?



The eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website, www.ippbonline.com, starting from November 4, 2022 till November 18, 2022.

Step 1: Go to the official website www.ippbonline.com

Step 2: Click on 'Careers' tab located at the top section of the website



Step 3: Go to 'Recruitment of Information Technologies Vacancies in Scale I, II, II & IV on Deputation/ Foreign Service From Department of Posts (DoP)' and navigate to the Apply Online option and click on it. You'll be redirected to a new window.

Step 4: Click on 'Click here for New Registration' and register yourself. After you have successfully registered yourself, use the username and password provided by IPPB to login your account and then fill up your required credentials.