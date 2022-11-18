IOCL Recruitment 2022: 465 vacancies for Apprenticeship; Apply online.

Guwahati, Nov 18: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for apprenticeship inTechnical and Non-Technical trades at its locations under its 5 Regions viz Western Region Pipelines (WRPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL), South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL).



IOCL is a central public sector undertaking under the ownership of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is headquartered in New Delhi.[4] It is a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. It is the largest government owned oil producer in the country.

Available Post: Apprenticeship

No. of posts: 465

Salary: As per IOCL norms

Age limit: 18-24 years

Last date to apply: 30/ 11/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

a) Technician Apprentice-Mechanical:

i) The candidate must have completed three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering:

1) Mechanical Engineering

2) Automobile Engineering

b) Technician Apprentice Electrical:

i) The candidate must have completed three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering:

1) Electrical Engineering

2) Electrical & Electronics Engineering

c) Technician Apprentice Telecommunication & Instrumentation:

i) The candidate must have completed three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full time Diploma in any of the following disciplines of Engineering:

1) Electronics & Communication Engineering

2) Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

3) Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering

4) Instrumentation & Control Engineering

5) Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering

6) Electronics Engineering

d) Trade Apprentice (Assistant-Human Resource):

i) The candidate must have a Bachelor' degree in any discipline from a recognized institute/University.

e) Trade Apprentice (Accountant):

i) The candidate must hold a Bachelor' degree in Commerce any discipline from a recognized institute/University.

f) Data Entry Operator(Fresher Apprentices):

i) The candidate must be 12th pass.

g) Domestic Data Entry Operator(Skill Certificate Holders):

i) The candidate must be 12th pass.

ii) Candidates should possess Skill Certificate of 'Domestic Data Entry Operator' for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognised under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognised by the Central Govt.

How to apply for the post?

Step 1: At first yourself in respective online portals of the following agencies of Govt. of India:

(a)For Technician Apprentices: With the concerned Regional Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) in their portal National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) under Ministry of Human Resource Development. The link

https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action

(b)For Trade Apprentices (Optional Trades): With National Skill Development Council (NSDC) at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/

After successful registration with the above agencies, a registration number will be generated and the candidate has to mention this registration number while applying for apprentices positions in.