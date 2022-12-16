IITG Recruitment 2022: 1 vacancy for Project Engineer; Apply online

Guwahati, Dec 16: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Project Engineer for the project titled "Development of thin flexible metamaterials as add-ons to MRI-scanners for making MRI more efficient, affordable and accessible" under Divyasampark iHUB Roorkee for Devices Materials and Technology foundation at Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee.

IIT Guwahati is a public technical university established by the Government of India, located in Amingaon area, North Guwahati city, in the state of Assam in India. It is the sixth Indian Institute of Technology established in India. IIT Guwahati is officially recognised as an Institute of National Importance by the government of India. IIT Guwahati has been ranked 7th in Engineering and 8th in Overall category in NIRF India Rankings 2021.

Available Post: Project Engineer

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Not mentioned

Duration of project: 2 years or end of the project, whichever is earlier

Last date to apply: 26/ 12/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate must hold PhD degree in RF and Microwave domain or relevant area.

OR

The candidate must hold Master's degree in RF and Microwave Engineering (or equivalent) and have 3 years of working experience in related field.

OR

The candidate must have Bachelor's degree in EE/ECE (or equivalent) and have 6 years of working experience in related field.

• The candidate must have working experience in RF antennae and metamaterial design, simulation and fabrication, expertise in CST Microwave Studio Suite and/or Ansys HFSS software.

How to apply for the post?

• E-mail your CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience and self-attested copies of the same to [email protected] with the subject line "Application for the position of Project Engineer for MRI metamaterial design (TIH/RP/05)"