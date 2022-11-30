84 years of service to the nation
IITB Recruitment 2022: 1 vacancy for Technical Asst.; Apply online

By The Assam Tribune

Guwahati, Nov 30: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Technical Assistant for the project titled "Modelling the Evolution of Large Glacier-fed Lakes in Western Himalayas".

IIT Bombay is a public technical university established by the Government of India, located in Powai, Mumbai, in the state of Maharashtra, India.IIT Bombay is considered as one of the foremost engineering and science universities in Asia, and as the most reputed and the most competitive institute in India to get into and has been the first-preferred destination of top rank holders in the science and engineering disciplines.

Available Post: Technical Assistant

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Rs. 20,000/ month

Age limit: Maximum 50 years

Last date to apply: 13/ 12/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

  • The candidate must have Bachelors degree in Science/ 3 years Diploma in Engineering & Technology.
  • The candidates having experience in GNSS/Total station surveying/UAV based topographic survey are preferred.
  • Candidates having diploma degrees in the field of Civil Engineering/Geography/Electronics and Instrumentation/Data Science are preferred.

How to apply for the post?

  • Go to www.iitb.ac.in/en/careers/staff-recruitment
  • From 'New Job Vacancies Page', Click on the link 'Jobs Listing, Search, and Registration'
  • Scroll down and select 'Technical Assistant' with Advertisement Reference code 'IRCC/EXT291/2022' from the box 'Job Vacancies for Project Staff'.
  • After the advertisement opens, click on Apply from the top section.
  • Fill in your credentials to register yourself.
  • After you've become a registered user click on 'Application Wizard' on the top section of Apply page and use your User ID and Password to Log in.
  • After you have logged in, complete your form fill up.
  • Take the print out of the application form and keep it for future references if required.

