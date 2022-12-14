IITB Recruitment 2022: 1 vacancy for Hindi Translator; Apply online

Guwahati, Dec 14: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Administrative Superintendent (Hindi Translator).

IIT Bombay is a public technical university established by the Government of India, located in Powai, Mumbai, in the state of Maharashtra, India.IIT Bombay is considered as one of the foremost engineering and science universities in Asia, and as the most reputed and the most competitive institute in India to get into and has been the first-preferred destination of top rank holders in the science and engineering disciplines.

Available Post: Administrative Superintendent (Hindi Translator).

No. of posts: 1

Salary: As per provisions of Recruitment Rules and Promotion Policy of the Institute

Age limit: Maximum 32 years

Last date to apply: 12/ 01/ 2023

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate must have Bachelors degree in Hindi subject

• The candidates must have a working experience of four years in translation work (English to Hindi and Hindi to English) of technical and non-technical content.

OR

The candidate must have Master's degree in Hindi subject and the normal duration of master's programme would be counted towards experience.

How to apply for the post?

• Go to www.iitb.ac.in/en/careers/staff-recruitment

• From 'New Job Vacancies Page', Click on the link 'Jobs Listing, Search, and Registration'

• Scroll down and select 'ADMINISTRATIVE SUPERINTENDENT (HINDI TRANSLATOR) with Advertisement Reference code 'Admin II/EXT301/2022' from the box 'Job Vacancies for Staff'.

• After the advertisement opens, click on Apply from the top section.

• Fill in your credentials to register yourself.

• After you've become a registered user click on 'Application Wizard' on the top section of Apply page and use your User ID and Password to Log in.

• After you have logged in, complete your form fill up.

• Take the print out of the application form and keep it for future references if required.