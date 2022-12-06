IITB Recruitment 2022: 1 vacancy for Dep. Registrar; Apply online

Guwahati, Dec 6: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Deputy Registrar.
IIT Bombay is a public technical university established by the Government of India, located in Powai, Mumbai, in the state of Maharashtra, India.IIT Bombay is considered as one of the foremost engineering and science universities in Asia, and as the most reputed and the most competitive institute in India to get into and has been the first-preferred destination of top rank holders in the science and engineering disciplines.
Available Post: Deputy Registrar
No. of posts: 1
Salary: Rs. 20,000/ month
Age limit: Maximum 50 years
Last date to apply: 05/ 01/ 2023
Mode of application: Online
Eligibility criteria
- The candidate should have completed Master's degree in appropriate discipline with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade point average
- The candidate should have relevant experience of eleven years after the qualifying degree, out of which five years should be at the post of Assistant Registrar or at an equivalent post in Pay Level 10 (56100-177500) or above, with demonstrated ability to supervise computerized administration.
- Candidate should have leadership qualities and requisite experience in one or more of the following areas:
- (a)accounting, auditing and financial procedures
OR
- (b)administrative matters including legal, recruitment, establishment
OR
- (c)academic matters such as conduct of examination, maintenance of students' records, award of scholarships, degree, etc.
OR
- (d)material management, procurement/distribution of material, import procedure/stores accounting, stock verification, etc.
Note: Practical experience of using relevant software in related area is essential.
How to apply for the post?
- Go to www.iitb.ac.in/en/careers/staff-recruitment
- From 'New Job Vacancies Page', Click on the link 'Jobs Listing, Search, and Registration'
- Scroll down and select 'Deputy Registrar' with Advertisement Reference code 'Admin-II/EXT292/2022' from the box 'Job Vacancies for Staff'.
- After the advertisement opens, click on Apply from the top section.
- Fill in your credentials to register yourself.
- After you've become a registered user click on 'Application Wizard' on the top section of Apply page and use your User ID and Password to Log in.
- After you have logged in, complete your form fill up.
- Take the print out of the application form and keep it for future references if required.
