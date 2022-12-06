IITB Recruitment 2022: 1 vacancy for Dep. Registrar; Apply online

Guwahati, Dec 6: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Deputy Registrar.



IIT Bombay is a public technical university established by the Government of India, located in Powai, Mumbai, in the state of Maharashtra, India.IIT Bombay is considered as one of the foremost engineering and science universities in Asia, and as the most reputed and the most competitive institute in India to get into and has been the first-preferred destination of top rank holders in the science and engineering disciplines.

Available Post: Deputy Registrar

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Rs. 20,000/ month

Age limit: Maximum 50 years

Last date to apply: 05/ 01/ 2023

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

The candidate should have completed Master's degree in appropriate discipline with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade point average

The candidate should have relevant experience of eleven years after the qualifying degree, out of which five years should be at the post of Assistant Registrar or at an equivalent post in Pay Level 10 (56100-177500) or above, with demonstrated ability to supervise computerized administration.

Candidate should have leadership qualities and requisite experience in one or more of the following areas:

(a)accounting, auditing and financial procedures

OR

(b)administrative matters including legal, recruitment, establishment

OR

(c)academic matters such as conduct of examination, maintenance of students' records, award of scholarships, degree, etc.

OR

(d)material management, procurement/distribution of material, import procedure/stores accounting, stock verification, etc.

Note: Practical experience of using relevant software in related area is essential.





How to apply for the post?