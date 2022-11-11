IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022: 1 vacancy for Registrar; Apply online

Guwahati, Nov 11, 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Registrar.

IIT Guwahati is a public technical university established by the Government of India, located in Amingaon area, North Guwahati city, in the state of Assam in India. It is the sixth Indian Institute of Technology established in India. IIT Guwahati is officially recognised as an Institute of National Importance by the government of India. IIT Guwahati has been ranked 7th in Engineering and 8th in Overall category in NIRF India Rankings 2021.

Available Post: Registrar

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Rs. 144200 – Rs. 218200/ month

Age limit: Min. 50 years and max. 57 years

Last date to apply: 12/ 12/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Application fee: Rs. 250- Rs. 500

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate must be an Indian national.

• The candidate must have master's degree from a recognized University with at least 55% of marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

• The candidate must have at least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level –11 (AGP of ₹7000 as per 6th CPC) and above along with experience in educational administration or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level -12 (AGP of ₹ 8000 as per 6th CPC) and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration.

Or

Comparable experience in a Research Establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

Or

15 years of Administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

How to apply for the post?

• Go to www.iitg.ac.in

• Scroll down and select 'Recruitment' option

• Click on 'For Non-Teaching Staffs'

• Select 'Click Here' to view the notification

• Click on 'View link'

• If you've not registered yet, click on 'New User Registration'

• Fill in your credentials and register yourself

• Now, use the email and password to Login

• Fill in your required details and submit the form.

• Pay the application fee and print the form

• Send a copy of the application form along with required documents through proper channel/employer in a sealed envelope superscribing 'Application for the post of Registrar' to the Director, IIT Guwahati, Guwahati 781039.