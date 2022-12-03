IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022: 1 vacancy for JRF; Apply online

Guwahati, Dec 3, 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to participate in the walk in interview for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled, "Development of Pigmented Rice Based Antioxidants Rich Traditional and Innovative Food Products as Adaptogens for Reducing Oxidative Stress" at the department of School of Agro and Rural Technology, IIT Guwahati.



IIT Guwahati is a public technical university established by the Government of India, located in Amingaon area, North Guwahati city, in the state of Assam in India. It is the sixth Indian Institute of Technology established in India. IIT Guwahati is officially recognised as an Institute of National Importance by the government of India. IIT Guwahati has been ranked 7th in Engineering and 8th in Overall category in NIRF India Rankings 2021. Available Post: Junior Research Fellow No. of posts: 1 Salary: Rs. 31,000/ month Walk-In Interview Date: 12/ 12/ 2022 Mode of application: Offline Venue: SART Eligibility criteria The candidate must hold Post Graduate degree in basic science or Graduate / Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course selected through a process described through any one of the following:

1.Scholars selected through the National Eligibility Test - CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE. 2.The selection process through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IISc, IISCR, etc. How to apply for the post? Prepare an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E - mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview.

Appear in the walk in interview