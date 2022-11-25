IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022: 1 vacancy for JRF; Apply online

Guwahati, Nov 25: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a DST-SERB sponsored project entitled, "Characterizing the functional role of the novel dopaminergic transmembrane protein p20MANI (Myelin-Associated Neurite Inhibitor)" in the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati.



IIT Guwahati is a public technical university established by the Government of India, located in Amingaon area, North Guwahati city, in the state of Assam in India. It is the sixth Indian Institute of Technology established in India. IIT Guwahati is officially recognised as an Institute of National Importance by the government of India. IIT Guwahati has been ranked 7th in Engineering and 8th in Overall category in NIRF India Rankings 2021. Available Post: Junior Research Fellow No. of posts: 1 Salary: Rs. 31,000/ month Last date to apply: 10/ 01/ 2023 Mode of application: Online Eligibility criteria The candidate must hold Post Graduate degree in basic science or Graduate / Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course selected through a process described through any one of the following:

1.Scholars selected through the National Eligibility Test - CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE. 2.The selection process through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IISc, IISCR, etc. Desire experience: cell culture, plasmid design, molecular biology techniques, basics bioinformatics.

How to apply for the post? Go to www.iitg.ac.in

Scroll down and select 'Recruitment' option

Click on 'Project Positions of R&D'

Select 'Advertisement for project position in the School of Health Sciences & Technology (SHSTSPNSERB01356xSUP002)' to view the notification

E-mail your CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email and Skype-id to [email protected] with the subject line "Application for the JRF in Characterizing the functional role of the novel dopaminergic transmembrane protein p20MANI (Myelin-Associated Neurite Inhibitor)"