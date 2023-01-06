IIT-G Recruitment 2023: 1 vacancy for Research Asst.; Apply online

Guwahati, Jan 6: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Research Assistant in the project entitled, "Technology development of vinegar production from traditional fruits Leteku (Baccaurea motleyana), Kordoi (Averrhoa carambola), Poniyal (Flacourtia jangomas) of Assam" at the Centre for the Environment, IIT Guwahati.



IIT Guwahati is a public technical university established by the Government of India, located in Amingaon area, North Guwahati city, in the state of Assam in India. It is the sixth Indian Institute of Technology established in India. IIT Guwahati is officially recognised as an Institute of National Importance by the government of India. IIT Guwahati has been ranked 7th in Engineering and 8th in Overall category in NIRF India Rankings 2021. Available Post: Research Assistant No. of posts: 1 Salary: Rs. 7,500/ month Last date to apply: 09/ 01/ 2023 Mode of application: Offline Mode of Interview: Walk-In Interview Time: 11.00 AM Venue: Centre for the Environment Eligibility criteria The candidate must have Bachelor of Science/Technology/Engineering. How to apply for the post? The candidates have to appear in the Walk-in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E - mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview