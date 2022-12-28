IIT-G Recruitment 2023: 1 vacancy for Project Fellow; Apply online

Guwahati, Dec 28: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to appear for the walk-in-interview that will be conducted on 3rd January 2023 for the post of Project Fellow in the project entitled " "Empowering Girls to Reduce the Gender Gap in IT and ITES Sectors in South Asia Region: Training and E-Content Development Programme" at the department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

IIT Guwahati is a public technical university established by the Government of India, located in Amingaon area, North Guwahati city, in the state of Assam in India. It is the sixth Indian Institute of Technology established in India. IIT Guwahati is officially recognised as an Institute of National Importance by the government of India. IIT Guwahati has been ranked 7th in Engineering and 8th in Overall category in NIRF India Rankings 2021.

Available Post: Project Fellow

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Rs. 26,000/ month

Last date to apply: 1/ 01/ 2023

Mode of application: Online

Mode of interview: Walk-in-Interview

Time: 10.00 AM – 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM – 5.00 PM

Venue: EEE Department Conference Room

Eligibility criteria

•The candidate should hold a Master's degree in Science or Bachelor's degree in Engg/Design with 3 Yrs. experience

How to apply for the post?

•Register your application/CV at the link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc9dmhxZnoaEUIPdsqqBmmavYcBorVRw8plZ6Q-j5seUuJ23Q/viewform?usp=share_link giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards)

•Submit photocopies of relevant documents in a single PDF file only containing all the documents (i.e. mark sheets, copy of the degree certificates, work experience certificates, caste certificate etc.) at the email address [email protected] having a subject line "Application for the post of Assistant Project Engineer in the project entitled, "Empowering Girls to Reduce the Gender Gap in IT and ITES Sectors in South Asia Region: Training and E-Content Development Programme".

Note: After 01 January 2023, registration link will be closed.