IIIT Delhi Recruitment 2022: 2 vacancies for Teaching Fellow; Apply online

Guwahati, Nov 19, 2022: The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT Delhi or IIITD) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Registrar.

IIITD is a state-level institute that was established in 2008 by an act of Delhi legislature empowering it to carry out R&D, conduct educational programs, and grant degrees. The main campus of the institute is located in Okhla and it is approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Available Post: Teaching Fellow

No. of posts: 02

Salary: Rs. 45,000 – Rs. 50,000/ per month

Last date to apply: 30/ 11/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate should hold M.Tech degree from a recognized Institute/ University in ECE/ Electronics/ CSE

• The candidate should have good programming skills (C, Python, Matlab etc.)

How to apply for the post?

• Go to www.iiitd.ac.in

• Click on 'Teaching Fellow' option from "[email protected]" which is located at the top of the homepage

• Click on " Click Here to apply online"

• Fill in the required credentials and submit it.