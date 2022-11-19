IIIT Delhi Recruitment 2022: 2 vacancies for Teaching Fellow; Apply online

IIIT Delhi Recruitment 2022: 2 vacancies for Teaching Fellow; Apply onlineBy The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Nov 19, 2022: The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT Delhi or IIITD) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Registrar.
IIITD is a state-level institute that was established in 2008 by an act of Delhi legislature empowering it to carry out R&D, conduct educational programs, and grant degrees. The main campus of the institute is located in Okhla and it is approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Available Post: Teaching Fellow
No. of posts: 02
Salary: Rs. 45,000 – Rs. 50,000/ per month
Last date to apply: 30/ 11/ 2022
Mode of application: Online
Eligibility criteria
• The candidate should hold M.Tech degree from a recognized Institute/ University in ECE/ Electronics/ CSE
• The candidate should have good programming skills (C, Python, Matlab etc.)
How to apply for the post?
• Go to www.iiitd.ac.in
• Click on 'Teaching Fellow' option from "[email protected]" which is located at the top of the homepage
• Click on " Click Here to apply online"
• Fill in the required credentials and submit it.
Guwahati, Nov 19, 2022: The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT Delhi or IIITD) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Registrar.
IIITD is a state-level institute that was established in 2008 by an act of Delhi legislature empowering it to carry out R&D, conduct educational programs, and grant degrees. The main campus of the institute is located in Okhla and it is approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Available Post: Teaching Fellow
No. of posts: 02
Salary: Rs. 45,000 – Rs. 50,000/ per month
Last date to apply: 30/ 11/ 2022
Mode of application: Online
Eligibility criteria
• The candidate should hold M.Tech degree from a recognized Institute/ University in ECE/ Electronics/ CSE
• The candidate should have good programming skills (C, Python, Matlab etc.)
How to apply for the post?
• Go to www.iiitd.ac.in
• Click on 'Teaching Fellow' option from "[email protected]" which is located at the top of the homepage
• Click on " Click Here to apply online"
• Fill in the required credentials and submit it.