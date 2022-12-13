Handique Girls' College Recruitment 2022: 5 vacancies for Grade IV

Guwahati, Dec 13: Handique Girls' College Guwahati has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for Grade IV vacancies.



Handique Girls College is a constituent college of the University of Gauhati. It is one of the oldest colleges located in the Indian state of Assam and offers undergraduate courses in Arts and Science.

Available Post: Grade IV

No. of posts: 5

Salary: As per industry standards

Last date to apply: Within 15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement

Age limit: Maximum 40 years

Mode of application: Offline

Application fee: Rs. 300

Eligibility criteria

• The candidates must be Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) and know the local language.

• The candidate must be Class VIII Standard passed

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Pay the application fee through NEFT/RTGS to the State Bank of India Account No 30236401321, State Bank of India, Guwahati Branch, IFSC Code: SBIN0000078.

• Step 2: Send the application with all documents, along with proof of submitting the application fee to the Office of the Principal, Handique Girls' College, Guwahati, 781001.

Note: The envelope must be superscribed with Roster Point