Handique Girls' College Recruitment 2022: 4 vacancies for Asst Professors

Guwahati, Nov 26: Handique Girls' College Guwahati has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor across various departments, namely, Chemistry, Physics, Botany and Bengali.

Handique Girls' College is a constituent college of the University of Gauhati. It is one of the oldest colleges located in the Indian state of Assam and offers undergraduate courses in Arts and Science.

Available Post: Assistant Professor

No. of posts: 4

Salary: Not disclosed

Last date to apply: Within 15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement

Age limit: Maximum 38 years

Mode of application: Online

Application fee: Rs. 1500

Eligibility criteria

• The candidates must be Permanent resident of Assam and know the local language.

• Educational qualification will be as per Government of Assam's O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/168

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to the official website www.hgcollege.edu.in

• Step 2: Click on the advertisement " Situation Vacant- Assistant Professor" from "Watch this Space"

• Step 3: Follow the instructions on the advertisement and fill up the application form.

• Step 5: Pay the application fee through NEFT/RTGS to the State Bank of India Account No 30236401321, State Bank of India, Guwahati Branch, IFSC Code: SBIN0000078.

• Step 4: Send the application with all documents, along with proof of submitting the application fee to the Office of the Principal, Handique Girls' College, Guwahati, 781001.