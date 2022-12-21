Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Vacancies for News Readers, others

Guwahati, Dec 21: Doordarshan Guwahati has released the official notification inviting eligible and interested candidates to apply for the post of Assistant News Editor (ANE)- Assamese/English, News Reporter, News Readers/Anchor (Assamese/English), Website Assistant, Video Editor, Graphics Designer (CG Operator) and Stenographer (Assamese/English) from individuals on assignment basis.

Doordarshan is an Indian public service broadcaster. Doordarshan is an autonomous society under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It is one of the two divisions of Prasar Bharati.

Available Post: Assistant News Editor (ANE)- Assamese/English, News Reporter, News Readers/Anchor (Assamese/English), Website Assistant, Video Editor, Graphics Designer (CG Operator) and Stenographer (Assamese/English)

No. of posts: Not mentioned

Salary: As per norms

Age: 21-50 years

Last date to apply: 20/01/2023

Mode of Application: Offline

Eligibility criteria

a)News Readers/Anchor (Assamese/English)

•The candidate must hold Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized Institute/ University.

•The candidate must be proficient in the language concerned.

•The candidate must have camera friendly face with a voice of a very good quality suited to Broadcasting.

•The candidate should have correct pronunciation, accent and know modulation.

•The candidate should have knowledge of current regional/Indian and foreign affairs

•The candidate should be acquainted with names of important personalities in the Region/India and abroad.

b)Assistant News Editor (ANE)- Assamese/English

•The candidate must hold Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized Institute/ University.

•The candidate should have degree/Diploma in Journalism from a recognized university

•The candidate should have minimum 3 years' of working in related field

c)News Reporter

•The candidate must hold Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized Institute/ University.

•The candidate should have degree/Diploma in Journalism from a recognized university

d)Website Assistant

•The candidate must hold Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized Institute/ University.

•The candidate should have degree/Diploma in Journalism from a recognized university

e)Video Editor

•The candidate must have completed 10+2 standard from a recognized Board/Institute

•The candidate must have a Degree/Diploma in Film & Video Editing from a recognized university

•The candidate must have minimum 2 years of experience in related field

f)CG Operator

•The candidate must have completed 10+2 standard from a recognized Board/Institute

•The candidate must have Computer application Certificate

g)Stenographer (Assamese/English)

•The candidate must have completed 10+2 standard from a recognized Board/Institute

•The candidate must have speed of 80 w.p.m in shorthand and 40 w.p.m in computer typing

How to apply for the post?

•Step 1: Go to the website https://prasarbharati.gov.in/pbvacancies/

•Step 2: Click on the advertisement "NOTIFICATION FOR EMPANELMENT OF CASUAL ASSIGNEES IN DIFFERENT CATEGORIES IN RNU, DOORDARSHAN KENDRA, GUWAHATI"

•Step 3: Check the application format on Annexure A of the advertisement.

•Step 4: Mail the application form along with copies of required documents, i. e., Certificates of educational qualifications, Proof of age, Proof of residence, experience certificate etc. to the RNU Head, Doordarshan Kendra, R.G. Baruah Road,Guwahati-781024 in an envelope with heading " Empanelment of _____________________(Name of the position) for RNU, DDK, Guwahati."