Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2022: 1 vacancy for SPRF; Apply now

Guwahati, Dec 16: Dibrugarh University has released the official notification inviting eligible and interested candidates to apply for the post of Senior Project Research Fellow under the extramural project "COMMUNITY BEHAVIOR AND ITS DETERMINANTS IN RELATION TO MALARIA PREVENTION AND CONTROL IN ASSAM AND TRIPURA" implemented by Department of Sociology, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam under ICMRMERA,INDIA, New Delhi.

Dibrugarh University is a public state university in Dibrugarh district of Assam, India. It was set up in 1965 under the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965 enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Available Post: Senior Project Research Fellow

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Rs. 35,000/ per month

Age: Not more than 30 years

Place of Work: Kokrajhar

Last date to apply: 27/12/2022

Mode of Application: Online

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate must hold Post-Graduate Degree in Social Sciences/Humanities

• The candidate must have two years of working experience in related field

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to the website https://dibru.ac.in.

• Step 2: Click on the 'Recruitments' option from the 'Other Updates' box on the homepage.

• Step 3: Click on the advertisement that reads "Walk-in interview for the post of Senior Project Research Fellow (SPRF) under a extramural project implemented by Department of Sociology, D.U., under ICMR-MERA, INDIA, New Delhi.

• Step 4: Check the format of application form from the bottom of the advertisement.

• Step 5: The candidate has to send their application form along with the scanned copies of their mark sheets and testimonials (in Pdf format only) to the email address [email protected]

• Step 6: The candidates have to appear in a walk-in-interview on 28th December, 2022 which will be conducted from 10 a.m. onwards at Department of Sociology, Dibrugarh University. The candidates will have to produce all relevant documents, original certificates etc. in the interview board on the day of interview.