DC Recruitment 2022: 21 vacancies for Gaon Pradhan; Apply online

Guwahati, Nov 14: The Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup, Amingaon has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Gaon Pradhan.

The Gaon Pradhans or Gaon Buras are village-level functionaries of the district administration. In 2021, the Assam Cabinet announced that Gaon Buras will be called 'Gaon Pradhans' from now on.

Available Post: Gaon Pradhan.

No. of posts: 21

Salary: Rs. 9,000/ month

Age limit: 30-65 years

Last date to apply: 28/ 11/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate should be an Indian citizen and a permanent resident of the area in which he/she is seeking an appointment for the office of Gaon Pradhan.

• The candidate should have atleast passed 10th standard or matriculation from a board/institution recognized by state/ central government.

• The candidate should not be a government employee.

• The candidate should not be a member of any political party.

• The candidate should have worked/volunteered for the advancement of government policies and programmes and rendered assistance in natural calamities.

• The candidate should have landed property / immovable property in his/her name in area in which he/she intends to seek appointment.

For further information on eligibility criteria, visit the website niyukti.assam.gov.in/gaonpradhankamrup

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to the website niyukti.assam.gov.in/gaonpradhankamrup

• Step 2: Locate the advertisement 'Advertisement for the post of Gaon Pradhan' and click on it to view the advertisement.

• Step 3: Read the instructions and select proceed.

• Step 4: Fill in your details and select proceed to the next step.

• Step 5: Upload your necessary documents and submit the form.

• Step 6: Print your application form