BSNL Recruitment 2022: 34 vacancies for apprentice; Apply online

Guwahati, Nov 9: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)'s Rajasthan wing released the official notification for the recruitment of Apprentice jobs.

BSNL is a central public sector undertaking headquartered in New Delhi, India. It is under the ownership of Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India.

Available Post: Apprentice

No. of posts: 34

Salary: Rs. 8000- 9000/ month

Age limit: 25 years

Last date to apply: 15/11/2022

Application fees: N/A

Mode of Application: Online

Eligibility criteria

• Only Indian Nationals are eligible to apply

• The candidate must have done Graduation or Diploma degree from institutions recognised by AICTE or GOI and UGC as applicable under apprentices Act-1961 and apprenticeship rules-1992

• Candidates who have already undergone or are currently undergoing apprenticeship and/ or having one year or more experience are not eligible to apply

For further information on eligibility criteria, check the BOAT's Govt. Portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in

How to apply for the post?

a)For students who have already applied in the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) and having login details

• Step 1: Login with your Email/Mobile No./ User ID and Password

• Step 2: Click Establishment Request Menu

• Step 3: Go to 'Find Establishment'

• Step 4: Upload your Resume and required credentials

• Choose Establishment name

• Search BSNL Rajasthan

• Click on 'Apply'

b) For students who have not enrolled in NATS

• Step 1: Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in

• Step 2: Click on 'Enroll' from the top section

• Step 3: Fill in your required credentials

• Step 4: A unique Enrolment Number will be generated

Note: Wait for at least one day for enrolment verification and approval. After this, Follow the steps from NATS login mentioned above.